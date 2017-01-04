Transcript for Two children survive after a car crashed into their bedroom in Des Moines

Time now for our index. Two children miraculously escape injury when a car comes crashing into their bedroom. Look at this video. The car ending up on the bed where the children were sleeping in Des Moines, Iowa. The driver saying she accidentally put her car in drive instead of reverse. Police say she's unlikely to face any charges. In central Florida, two planes colliding in the skies over edgewater. The two small planes slamming into each other near I-95 this morning. The NTSB saying the two planes were part of a group of about six aircraft practicing flying in formation. The international recall of some epi-pens now spreading to this country. 13 lots of the life-saving allergy device being recalled because of a potentially defective part. The epi-pens in question were distributed between December 2015 and July 2016. You can go to the fda website to see if your epi-pen is among those recalled.

