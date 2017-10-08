Transcript for Chilling video released of a police shooting in South Carolina

To the index of other news tonight, chilling video just now released of a police shooting in South Carolina. Take your hands out your pocket! Incredible to see. The officer responding to a call a suspicious person, his camera glasses recording it all. Prosecutors say he never got off his cell phone when he opened fire on new year's day in 2016. He has been convicted of attempted murder just this week to 35 years in prison. Overseas, there is news about that alarming close call in London. We showed you the jogger what appeared to knock a woman to the ground in front of a bus, and police arresting the jogger this morning. They say with help from witnesses who had seen the video. And to our friend, Jimmy Kimmel tonight with an update about his baby boy. He had surgery on his baby's heart. I have a story about what happened last week. I try not to get emotional, but it was a scary story. It had a happy ending. He revealed his newborn son, Billy, had open heart surgery just days after his birth, and Kimmel says that Billy, three months old, will need two more open heart surgeries and he is doing well and smiling and we want them to know we're wishing Billy and his parents and his sister well tonight.

