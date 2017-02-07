Transcript for Chinese scholar's suspected kidnapper due in court

Next, a big break in the case of a missing graduate case from China. A suspect under arrest. And tonight, the surveillance images and the shocking clues allegedly found on his phone. Here's Lana Zak. Reporter: Tonight, a college student missing. Investigators say he used the internet to plot her abduction. Yingying Zhang, disappeared this month. They won't leave until they find her. Reporter: These surveillance pictures, the last known images of her. On June 9th, at 1:35 P.M., she's seen boarding a bus near campus. Texts she's running late for an appointment. Then at 1:52 P.M., she exits and unsuccessfully tries to flag down another bus. Then, just after 2:00 P.M., a black Saturn pulls up. After a few minutes, she gets in and they drive off. Authorities, tracking down that black Saturn and arresting brendt Christensen. Who just got his master's degree in may. He was part of the university's highly competitive physics program. Those that knew him are quite surprised. Reporter: Investigators saying they found evidence on his phone. He'd visited an online forum called "Abduction 101" and "Perfect abduction fantasy." And "Planning a kidnapping." Authorities believe the victim is no longer alive. And they're search for his body. Christiansen's hearing will be

