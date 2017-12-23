Transcript for Christmas weekend discounts biggest since Black Friday

Back now with just two more days until Christmas, and if you haven't finished your shopping yet, don't despair. There are still some great last-minute deals out there. ABC's erielle reshef tells us how to find them. Reporter: Tonight, the clock ticking down to Christmas, as more than 126 million consumers hold out for those down to the wire deals. This weekend's discounts, expected to be the biggest since Black Friday. Have you seen some good deals in the last minute? I mean awesome deals. This was actually $100 and it's $50 off so some great deals today. Reporter: We found this iPad at target for more than $100 off. Old Navy slashing prices up to 75% storewide, and tailor, 50% off almost everything. And Nordstrom with a "Spend to save" option, if you buy $300 in gift cards, you get $50 back, proving it could pay off to procrastinate. Stores like toys 'R' us and Kohl's open 24 hours with last second savings until closing on Christmas eve. I have a 3-year-old that gets into everything, so I was trying to hide the toys, but she would just find them. Reporter: But eleventh hour buyers beware. Expey while gifts like toys and jewelry are great to buy now, you should hold off on TVs and exercise equipment until after Christmas. And erielle joins us tonight, and we were just talking. There are some super last-minute shoppers and still, if you need shopping to do, there is a way to get it there before Christmas? Reporter: There is P if you are an Amazon prime member, you can order up to 9:00 A.M. Tomorrow, and get it tomorrow, but only in select cities. That's amazing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.