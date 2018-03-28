Transcript for City leaders in Sacramento urging for calm after unrest following police shooting

Next tonight, the growing outrage after the deadly police shooting in California. An unarm Ed black man killed. Fired at 20 times. It was that video shot by the police helicopter. Authorities say more video could be coming. In just the last 24 hours, protesters and stephon Clark's family crashing a city council meeting. ABC's kayna Whitworth in Sacramento tonight. Reporter: Tonight, city leaders in Sacramento urging for calm after a week of unrest following the death of stephon Clarke. Everybody, take out your cell phone. Take out your cell phone. Does this look like a gun? Reporter: Tuesday, the city council meeting interrupted several times. Stephon Clark! Stephon Clark! Reporter: Clark's brother emerging from the crowd, jumping onto the mayor's desk. Outside, fans prevented, for the second time in a week, from entering the Sacramento kings arena. We are committed to continuing to do everything in our power to maintain@ the peace, while we pursue justice. Reporter: Demonstrators calling for justice, after unarmed stephon Clark was shot at 20 times, killed in his grandmother's backyard by officers that were responding to reports of vandalism. Show me your hands! Gun, gun, gun! Reporter: The police association defending those actions, saying Clark "Took a shooting stance, and the actions of the officers were jus hissed." The California department of justice and the district attorney investigating, as the police reviews their use of force policy. Today, Sarah Sanders calling the incident terrible, but adding that the president does not plan to weigh in. We want to find ways to bring the country together, certainly not looking for any place of division. Reporter: Tonight, Clark's family prepares to bury the young father of two. And kayna Whitworth with us tonight. She's outside where friends and family are gathering at this hour for that wake of stephon Clark. Kayna? Reporter: David, I spoke with some family members who say they're wary of this police investigation. They are encouraged by the state's involvement, and they believe in the system. But they don't trust it yet. Now, police do plan on releasing more body cam video, but Clark's family says they just want justice, as they prepare for his funeral tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.