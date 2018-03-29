Coffee shops now must include cancer warning in California

More
Judge rules coffee sellers must include the warnings on coffee sold.
0:27 | 03/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coffee shops now must include cancer warning in California
We mention that new cancer warning it's in California in an involves coffee a judge today ruling that Starbucks and other coffee shops. Must now include cancer warnings on coffee sold in the state a nonprofit group filing the lawsuit claiming dozens of companies were violating state law. Requiring them to list potentially dangerous chemicals used in the roasting process the defense insisting that the chemical level is harmless and its use in roasting coffee. Does not outweigh the benefits of drinking coffee.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54110393,"title":"Coffee shops now must include cancer warning in California","duration":"0:27","description":"Judge rules coffee sellers must include the warnings on coffee sold.","url":"/WNT/video/coffee-shops-now-include-cancer-warning-california-54110393","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.