Transcript for Coffee shops now must include cancer warning in California

We mention that new cancer warning it's in California in an involves coffee a judge today ruling that Starbucks and other coffee shops. Must now include cancer warnings on coffee sold in the state a nonprofit group filing the lawsuit claiming dozens of companies were violating state law. Requiring them to list potentially dangerous chemicals used in the roasting process the defense insisting that the chemical level is harmless and its use in roasting coffee. Does not outweigh the benefits of drinking coffee.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.