Funnel cloud forms into tornado Timelapse footage shows a funnel cloud forming into a tornado in McLean, Texas.

Funnel cloud spotted off Tybee Island, Georgia WSAV called the funnel cloud a tornado, but the National Weather Service out of Charleston has yet to confirm it.

Motorists pull over for better look at massive funnel cloud Motorists in Xenia, Ohio, pulled to the side of the road to get a better glimpse of a large funnel cloud spotted Wednesday.