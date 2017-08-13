College football coach surprises third-stringer with a full scholarship

Justin Juenemann was praised for "never giving up" and his volunteer work with children.
1:30 | 08/13/17

Transcript for College football coach surprises third-stringer with a full scholarship
??? Finally, the stunning off the field play a college football player will never forget. Tonight's America strong. Here is Mara schiavocampo. Reporter: University of Minnesota's new coach P.J. Fleck shcwed up to a team meeting this week with a surprise play, and a special guest. Kyle tanner, a patient at u.m.'s children's hospital. Coach asked him who his favorite player was. Justin. Reporter: Justin Juenemann, a walk-on third string kicker who's never played a single down. But the coach praised him for never giving up, in football and in visiting young people like Kyle. The coach then handed Kyle a t-shirt cannon, which he promptly aimed at Justin. Who made a sweet one-handed grab. He read the shirt, then stunned, showed it to the team. He'd just been awarded a full scholarship. And to make it sweeter, Justin also made it on "Sportscenter" to share his stovry and newest souvenir. I brought it just in case and I'm holding on to it for a while. Reporter: Holding on to the shirt enter the moment he caught it and read what it said. Everybody just jumped on me and went nuts that have. Reporter: Mara schiavocampo, NBC news, New York. Congrats to Justin and thanks so much more watching. Have great evening. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

