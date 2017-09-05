Transcript for Many wonder if Comey was fired because of what he was to uncover in the Russia investigation

Quick check in with Mary Bruce, surprised as rest of the country with this announcement today. Swift reaction coming in from both sides of the isle this evening. Leading Republicans like Lindsey graham said this is a sign a fresh start may serve the nation well. While Democrats are already raising red flags. Maybe questioning Comey was fired because he could possibly get to the bottom of any possible Russia connection. The senator Chris van holdin said firing Comey has the foul stench of stopping an ongoing investigation. This move simply underscores their call for a special prosecutor to lead the investigation. Mary Bruce, tonight, our thanks to our entire team on the breaking news.

