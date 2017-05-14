Con artists use puppies to prey on people's emotions and their wallets

More
Scammers advertise puppies for sale and never deliver the pups, despite taking the money.
1:25 | 05/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Con artists use puppies to prey on people's emotions and their wallets

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47408967,"title":"Con artists use puppies to prey on people's emotions and their wallets","duration":"1:25","description":"Scammers advertise puppies for sale and never deliver the pups, despite taking the money.","url":"/WNT/video/con-artists-puppies-prey-peoples-emotions-wallets-47408967","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.