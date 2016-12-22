Transcript for New Concerns Arise About E-Cigarette Batteries After an Explosion on a City Bus in Fresno, California

To the index of other news tonight. And new concerns about e-cigarette batteries after an explosion on a city bus. The man riding the bus in Fresno, scolded for using the device onboard before it then ignites. You can see it right here. He was treated for burns on his hand and thigh. Lithium ion batteries raising concerns on hoverboards, the big Christmas gift of a year ago. Those boards catching fire in some cases. Authorities do point out that these batteries do power many products safely. That dramatic chase caught on camera in Florida. The suspect in a stolen pickup wanted on several warrants. His tires destroyed when he hits a spike strip. He then makes a run for it, swimming across a pine and running through a golf course. Deputies finally closing in. That suspect is in custody tonight. The drama involving a star duke basketball player, Grayson Allen, suspended by coach K tonight after tripping a player on the opposing team. The star guard earning a technical foul and throwing a tantrum on the bench there. It is the third time Allen has tripped an opponent. Coach K making the suspension after originally saying he wouldn't be swayed by public opinion. There is a new holiday study tonight about the possible health risks around Christmas. Higher rates of heart-linked deaths between Christmas day and January 7th with victims one year younger than those who succumb to heart issues during the rest of the year. There are tips for reducing stress during the season, take time to decompress, don't overdo it at the Christmas dinner table, and those with holiday alcoholic drinks, do it in moderation. If you have any unusual symptoms, they say, call 911 immediately. All those tips seem quite obvious, but poiimportant to point out. When we come back here, we

