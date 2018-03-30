Concerns grow over China's space station potentially dropping through the sky

More
Scientists are unsure when the space station will fall or where it will land, as it spirals closer to Earth.
1:28 | 03/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Concerns grow over China's space station potentially dropping through the sky

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54152974,"title":"Concerns grow over China's space station potentially dropping through the sky ","duration":"1:28","description":"Scientists are unsure when the space station will fall or where it will land, as it spirals closer to Earth.","url":"/WNT/video/concerns-grow-chinas-space-station-potentially-dropping-sky-54152974","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.