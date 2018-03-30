Scientists are tracking where the former Chinese space station could tumble into the earth's atmosphere, as early as this weekend.

The Chinese lost contact with the 9-ton station in early 2016.

NASA astronaut Mike Massimino explains why this space junk is heading toward Earth and the likelihood of it hitting anything.

Scientists say pieces of space debris may be heading toward US

China's first space station may land over parts of the U.S. upon re-entry.