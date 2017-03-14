Transcript for Congressional Budget Office releases analysis on American Health Care Act

We turned out to the other breaking headline at this hour of late today the new analysis of the Republican health care plan to replace obamacare. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office releasing new numbers tonight take a look. It finds that under the replacement plan there would be fourteen million more uninsured people next year and under Obama care. At 24 million more uninsured a decade from now. As you can imagine reaction swift tonight on Capitol Hill Democrats pouncing. And the White House firing back with billions of Americans in short right now under obamacare watching all of this very closely. ABC's Mary Bruce on the hill. Tonight those numbers sending shockwaves through Capitol Hill from care would be a nightmare. For the American people. According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office under the house Republican plan embraced by president trump fourteen million fewer Americans will have insurance coverage next year compared to under Obama care. Within a decade the number of uninsured Americans will increase by 24 million. Emerging from the White House leaked today the secretary of health and human services says he isn't buying it. We disagree strenuously with would they report that was put out today's news is a blow to the president who promised to provide insurance for everybody. A top advisor repeating that pledge this morning. You sit back in January right here on GMA the Jews were relying on coverage will not lose it. That promise stands yes it does but Republicans have been bracing for this so of course the CBO is going to say. If you get I cannot force people to buy something they don't want to buy. They won't buy it tonight a growing number of Republicans are putting their foot down. Saying this plant will not fly. Do not walk the plank and vote for a bill that cannot pass a senate and then have to face the consequences of that vote at town halls across the country Republicans are getting a taste of the backlash. Near San Diego congressman Darrell ice up pelted with questions. I have a yes or no question for you when the Congressional Budget Office comes with its gore. On the bill that's before you now the AH CA if they stay that millions of people will have higher costs and get kicked out out of health care will you vote against it. Today I so went on TV and gave the build a thumbs down are you get a vote for the speaker Ryan plan as it looks right now. You know I'm not prepared to devote Ford is right now and I think that's not because of a specific. You know this is unacceptable but because I think we can do better the businessman president suggest the house plan is just an opening offer. He negotiating with the everybody should be fat beautiful negotiation. There Bruce live with us from Capitol Hill again tonight and Mary house speaker Paul Ryan saying he's actually encouraged by the CBO report tonight. David Republicans are welcoming some of these numbers including the price tags this report finds the GOP plan it will save the government. 337. Billion dollars over ten years that's due mostly to cuts in Medicaid and insurance subsidies. They also finds that premiums for some. We'll go down over time. David Mary Bruce live on the hill tonight Mary thank you.

