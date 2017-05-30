-
Now Playing: Why a special counsel is investigating the Trump campaign's ties to Russia
-
Now Playing: Jared Kushner proposed secret back channel with Russia?
-
Now Playing: FBI director fired as Russia investigation reaches critical juncture
-
Now Playing: Roger Stone on Russia probe, speaking to Trump about Comey firing & more
-
Now Playing: Congressional investigation of Russia's election interference continues to grow
-
Now Playing: Trump administration says back channels are 'an appropriate part of diplomacy'
-
Now Playing: What we know: Russia investigation expands to include Trump's personal attorney
-
Now Playing: Spicer: Trump moving 'full steam ahead' on agenda
-
Now Playing: Was President Trump's first trip abroad a 'home run'?
-
Now Playing: Sen. Al Franken weighs in on Russia probe, Ted Cruz criticisms, Trump's trip overseas
-
Now Playing: White House backs Jared Kushner amid Russia inquiry
-
Now Playing: Trump's communications director to leave White House
-
Now Playing: Melee erupts in state house after lawmaker says he called ICE on protesters
-
Now Playing: 'The best leaders figure out where the country wants to go'
-
Now Playing: North Korea launches new missile test
-
Now Playing: Trump says he has 'total confidence' in Kushner
-
Now Playing: Opponents of Texas immigration disrupt legislative session
-
Now Playing: President Trump lays wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump calls military veterans 'real heroes'
-
Now Playing: New health scare for Olivia Newton-John