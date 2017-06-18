-
Now Playing: Security questions arise after GOP baseball practice shooting
-
Now Playing: Did political tensions spark GOP baseball shooting?
-
Now Playing: Congressmen describe how the GOP baseball shooting unfolded
-
Now Playing: Republicans and Democrats honor Rep. Steve Scalise at annual baseball game
-
Now Playing: Trump, lawyer give conflicting statements about Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Conservative group releases ad citing shooting at GOP baseball practice
-
Now Playing: What happens next after President Trump says 'I am being investigated'
-
Now Playing: Klein: 'Trump is building an obstruction case against himself with every tweet'
-
Now Playing: This Week Fast Forward 6.18.2017
-
Now Playing: Former US Ambassador to NATO Douglas Lute: NATO allies 'believe they can't rely on US leadership'
-
Now Playing: Top House Democrat: Special Counsel Mueller is 'the right man for the job'
-
Now Playing: Gingrich calls President Trump 'pugnacious,' says he has 'compulsion to counterattack'
-
Now Playing: Georgia special election for a US House seat heats up days before votes are cast
-
Now Playing: Trump calls on Qatar to 'immediately' stop funding terror
-
Now Playing: Trump family makes first trip to Camp David
-
Now Playing: Trump believes he has legal authority to fire Robert Mueller: AP
-
Now Playing: The legacy of Richard Nixon's presidency: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Richard Nixon's last day as president of the United States: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Richard Nixon's secret tapes are released: Part 9
-
Now Playing: The country reacts in shock to Nixon's Saturday Night Massacre: Part 8