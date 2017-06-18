Transcript for Conservative group releases ad citing shooting at GOP baseball practice

And that shooting rampage playing an ugly role in a congressional battle in Georgia. With just two days before voters head to the polls, a a conservative group linking the democratic candidate to that shooting. Here's Kenneth Moton. Reporter: Tonight, the final push in the most expensive congressional race in U.S. History. The tight battle for Georgia's sixth congressional district. Time for some fresh leadership. Reporter: Jon ossoff, in the suburbs ahead of the special election. We appreciate everything you've done for us. Reporter: Against Republican Karen Handel. The two, neck and neck in the traditional GOP stronghold. John Lewis for ossoff. He's committed and dedicated. Reporter: For Handel, Tom price. Who resigned the seat to become a secretary for Donald Trump. We need to have a crazy high turnout on Tuesday for Karen Handel. Reporter: The race turning ugly this weekend. This disturbing ad capitalizing on that mass shooting at a GOP baseball practice. The unhinged left is endorsing shooting Republicans. When will it stop? Not if Jon ossoff wins on Tuesday. Reporter: The alleged gunman denounced the GOP in a Facebook post. Handel calling the ad disgusting. Ossoff calling the ad shameful. Asking that it be pulled. And there's still much more ahead on "World news tonight"

