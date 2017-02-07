Cop rescues boy and gives him a chance at a new life

Officer Jody Thompson found John, who was starving and abused by his biological parents; instead of just bringing him to safety, Thompson adopted John and his younger sister.
07/02/17

Finally tonight, "America strong." The officer who rescued a little boy and then changed his life. Here's Ron Claiborne. Reporter: A new beginning. A chance for a new life. A boy and an Oklahoma police officer cementing their special bond. He was helpful to me. He's the reason I'm here right now. Reporter: Officer Jody Thompson rescued John, now 10, from deplorable conditions. Investigators say he was abused and starved by his biological parents. Officer Thompson took him to the hospital and stayed by his side in the intensive care unit until he got better. When I seen him in that house I knew. Reporter: He knew that he wanted John to be a part of his family. And that's just what he did. It took more than a year. But Thompson and his wife adopted John. And now John is thriving. A straight-"a" student. On the honor roll and in the gifted and talented program at his school. He went through more than many adults have been through. Reporter: And more than that, when the thompsons found out John's biological mother had a baby girl in prison, they adopted his newborn sister, too. We picked her up at the hospital. She was barely 24 hours old and brought her home. Reporter: Another addition to the Thompson family photo, a picture of hope and love, all because of a cop who does hi job with his badge and his heart. Ron Claiborne, ABC news. So tonight we salute Jody Thompson and John for being "America strong." We thing Ron for that story. And we thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas.

