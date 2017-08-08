Transcript for Country music legend Glen Campbell has died

We now turn to word late today that Glen Campbell has died. We celebrate his life here. The country music star with humble beginnings who faced his biggest battle late in life. ??? Reporter: 1968, Glen Campbell's breakout year. Like so many country stars, his lyrics were born from his humble beginnings, but Campbell always said he was from delight, Arkansas, because a small down nearby wasn't on the map. At least delight was. 1 of 12 children, he was the youngest boy. No electricity or running water. His father was a sharecropper and his escape was music. I don't remember not having a guitar or a musical instrument in my hand. My dad bought one for $5.95, and the rope went around the hole in the guitar. Reporter: He won grammys and one of his most famous songs -- ??? like a rhinestone cowboy ??? Reporter: So many fans across the country and in the industry, too. Glen is one of the greatest voices that ever was in the business, and he was one of the greatest mu sags sigs he could play ig in, and he could play it really well. Reporter: He remained humble through all of his success, and later in life, battling as hypers, talking candidly about it with our Terry Moran. I have been bless. I really have. I figured it out. I'm not that bright, but god gave me a break. ??? Reporter: Continued to say his family, his wife, Kim, by his side. Though some of the words began to fade. ??? that's a great song. But the famous line from it, is I need you more than want you. I need you more than want you, and I want you for all time. ??? Still on the line ??? ??? still on the line ??? A valiant fight and humble right until the end. Glen Campbell remembered tonight.

