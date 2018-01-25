Transcript for Credit cards: Getting the most for your money

Next this evening, to your money, and to the points we all earn, we try to earn them, at least, with our credit cards. Here's ABC's Linzie Janis out to save your money tonight. Enjoy a world of benefits. Reporter: Tonight, credit cards enticing us with everything from cash back rewards to points to spend on travel. So, how can you make sure you're getting the most for your money? Experts say look for cards that offer transferable points, allowing you to move them to your favorite airline or hotel chain's loyalty program. Make more of what's yours. Reporter: Credit card companies now locked in a fierce battle for your business. Amex's every day preferred card gives extra points at most supermarkets and gas stations. With chase's sapphire preferred you get bonus points on all travel and dining. But experts warn rewards programs may not be worth it for everyone. If you're carrying a balance you're negating the value of any rewards that you got. You're only getting about 2% back of what you purchased. But the interest you're paying you could be paying 14%, 16% or even more in interest charges. All right, this is a lot to take in. Linzie is with us now. There's actually reward call cue lay torps that help figure this out? That's right. They help you determine which is the right card for you. Keep in mind, a lot of the cards have annual fees, too. All right, Linzie, thank you. When we come back here

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.