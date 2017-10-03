Transcript for 2 crew members escape fiery train derailment

To the "Index" of other news. And to that fiery train derailment in the middle of the night. At least 27 freight cars, jumping the tracks in northwest Iowa. Several tankers full of ethanol, still burning today. NTSB investigators are on the scene. The NFL is pushing back against allegations of widespread painkiller abuse. "The Washington post" citing sealed court documents from a federal lawsuit filed by former players, reporting about allegations team medical staffs violated laws governing prescription drugs, disregarding Dea guidance on how controlled substances such as painkillers are distributed to players. In a statement, the league now calling the claim "Meritless" and "Simply wrong." A frightening moment when a father and son were swept into an avalanche. The pair were off the trail in Italy when the snow gives way, sweeping them into a wall of white. Neither skier was injured. In January, 29 people were killed when an avalanche crashed into an Italian hotel. And the stunning archeological discovery in Cairo. A massive statue unearthed with a bulldozer in a working class neighborhood that may of ramses II. The famous pharoah who ruled Egypt more than 3,000 years ago. The antiquity measuring 26 feet tall. When we come back, the

