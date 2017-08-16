Crew members on Jet Blue flights sickened

More
This has happened three times in a week, now with a crew member falling ill before takeoff.
1:03 | 08/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Crew members on Jet Blue flights sickened

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49260643,"title":"Crew members on Jet Blue flights sickened","duration":"1:03","description":"This has happened three times in a week, now with a crew member falling ill before takeoff.","url":"/WNT/video/crew-members-jet-blue-flights-sickened-49260643","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.