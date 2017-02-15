Transcript for Crews race against wet weather to fix damage near California dam

Next tonight here, the spillway emergency here in California. A new rainstorm just hours away now as workers race to repair critical damage near America's tallest dam. Families just returning home, but told to be ready to get out fast. As we also learn, there were warnings about that spillway 12 years ago. ABC's kayna Whitworth is on the scene tonight. Reporter: Tonight a scramble to protect the nation's tallest dam. New storms and heavy rain just hours away. 1,200 tons of material now being brought every hour to reinforce the oroville dam's emergency spillway. Including giant bags of rocks. Officials say the lake levels falling 20 feet since Sunday. This is how the release of all that water is affecting people some 30 miles downstream. They're covered in several feet of water. Reporter: ABC news learning environmental groups warned state officials about potential erosion issues with that emergency spillway more than a decade ago. This as families like Jolene Wilson's finally returning home. I'm just hoping we don't have to leave again. Reporter: Those temporary fixes will be tested late tonight as storms move in. The permanent fixes they have planned could cost as much as $200 million, David? Kayna Whitworth in oroville, California. Thank you. When we come back, the accuse accused female assassin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.