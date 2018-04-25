Crews rescue stranded kayaker from a North Carolina river

Emergency crews used a ladder and boat to rescue the man.
0:14 | 04/25/18

Transcript for Crews rescue stranded kayaker from a North Carolina river
To be a mix of other news tonight the river rescue in Belmont North Carolina a hijacker buried up to his chest right there on the Hubble river. Firefighters extending a latter across the flooded river throwing a rope to keep its head above the surface. Rescuers then pulling him to safety.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

