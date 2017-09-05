-
Now Playing: Amtrak Train Crash a 'Disastrous Mess,' Philadelphia Mayor Says
-
Now Playing: Amtrak Derailment Caught on Train's Front-Facing Camera
-
Now Playing: What Caused Amtrak 188's Derailment?
-
Now Playing: Exploring Drug-Free Treatment for Pain
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel fights back tears in emotional monologue about his newborn son's heart surgery
-
Now Playing: Small dog chases big bear through yard of California home
-
Now Playing: Someone called for help approximately 12 hours after fraternity pledge became unconscious
-
Now Playing: Emergency declared at Hanford nuclear site
-
Now Playing: FBI Director James Comey fired
-
Now Playing: Chaos ensued after Spirit Airlines cancelled 11 flights and delayed dozens more
-
Now Playing: No criminal charges will be filed against engineer after deadly Amtrak crash in Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: Eastwood meets his newly adopted family
-
Now Playing: FBI Director removed amidst investigation into Russian interference in 2016 Presidential election
-
Now Playing: Emergency declared at Hanford nuclear site in Washington state
-
Now Playing: Groups protest Paul Ryan's visit to charter school in Harlem
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Gov. Chris Christie says Michael Flynn 'was not always my cup of tea'
-
Now Playing: 12 hours after fall, Penn State frat brother calmly tells 911: 'We have a friend who's unconscious'
-
Now Playing: Hail ravages parts of Denver
-
Now Playing: Judge grants request to erase Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction
-
Now Playing: Protesters picket Paul Ryan's visit to Harlem school