Transcript for No criminal charges will be filed against engineer after deadly Amtrak crash in Philadelphia

new developments in the investigation of a deadly amtrak crash in Philadelphia. Eight people were killed and about 200 injured when the train derailed two years ago. The train was going 106 miles an hour around that curve. Federal prosecutors say no criminal charges will be filed against engineer Brandon Bostian saying they can't prove he acted with "Conscious disregard." To the hero school bus driver after that fire in Duncan, South Carolina. The bus carrying 56-school children, going up in flames this morning. Two students saw smoke coming from the bus and told the driver. The superintendent says she evacuated the entire bus in less than one minute. The cause of the fire under investigation. The new health alert tonight. A new analysis finding commonly used painkillers may increase the risk of heart attack. Researchers say people taking high doses of some medications -- including those containing ibuprofen face a greater risk in the first month of treatment. The researchers looking at popular over-the-counter brands including advil and Aleve. The study published in "The bmj." Jimmy Kimmel is back. Coming under political fire for the tearful comments on his show about his newborn son Billy requiring heart surgery immediately after the birth. He said no family facing what his family faced should be denied health care. He returned to his show last night addressing those critics. I'd like to apologize that children in America should have health care. It was insensitive. It was offensive. His trademark humor. His little boy is recovering at home with the family. When we come back tonight -- America strong. The one image of Eastwood the

