Transcript for Critical week ahead for Trump after health care reform setback

A sad accident, thanks very much. Next, don't trump and a visit from the president of China, a test of his influence. Seems after the first set back, health care reform is bark on the table. David Wright is at the white house tonight. Reporter: Today Donald Trump Teed up a fresh week, starting with a golf outing with senator Rand Paul, who opposed the president on health care reform. But today trump signaled he's not throwing in the towel just yet. "Talks on repealing and replacing Obamacare are, and have been, going on," he tweeted. We had a great day with the president today. We did talk about some health care reform. I think the sides are getting closer and closer together and I remain optimistic we will have a reveal. Reporter: By the end of the week, trump hopes to have his supreme court nominee confirmed. Today another Democrat, senator Joe Donnelly, broke ranks and said he'll support Neil Gorsuch. He's the third Democrat to do so. The white house needs five more Democrats to defect in order to bring the nomination to a vote. But this weekend the vice president suggested the white house would endorse changing senate rules in order to shut down a filibuster. We will overcome the obstructionists. And the United States senate will confirm judge Neil Gorsuch, one way or another! Reporter: This week also brings the toughest test yet of the president's diplomatic skills, as he hosts Chinese president XI jinping at mar-a-lago. Trump talked plenty tough about China during the campaign. We can't continue to allow China to rape our country and that's what they are doing. It's the greatest theft in the history of the world. What China has done, and I like China. Reporter: But the U.S. Also hopes for China's help reining in North Korea. In an interview with the financial times today, trump said, "China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won't." In other words, the U.S. May have to go it alone. At some point, we need to see definitive actions by China condemning North Korea and not just calling them out for it. David Wright joins us now from the white house. David, let's get back to health care. We heard you in the report say that trump has reached out to Rand Paul on reform. Who els had he reached out to? He is tweeting, Obama care is dead but good things will happy either with Republicans or DEMs.

