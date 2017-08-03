Transcript for Cruise ship's frightening close call with a Ft. Lauderdale home captured on video

Next tonight here, the close call for a couple in Florida. The giant cruise ship appearing to head straight for their house. The husband and wife afraid the ship owas on a collision course, and you are about to see why. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight the frightening close call caught on tape. A cruise ship bearing down on a ft. Lauderdale home. Get out! Reporter: Bill Todhunter and his wife Yasmine ran to their deck screaming when the equinox was heading straight for them. I saw how close it was and knew there was a problem. I was worried the house was going to get hit. Reporter: Here you can see the ship throwing its thrusters into reverse roughly 100 feet away. This isn't the first cruise ship close encounter. Last summer, rough water caused another celebrity cruise ship to slam into this dock in Alaska. In 2014, this Bahamas celebration ship struck an object causing it to tilt on its side. In this incident the pilots association says the ship was directed to this route because of strong winds but the pilot was "Skillfully keeping it within the channel, then proceeded to safely guide the vessel out to sea." They have come close, but not literally facing and pointing right at a home 100 feet offshore. Reporter: David, celebrity cruise line saying tonight that multiple monitors confirm the ship never touched bottom. If it had it would have been required to report it. David. Eva, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.