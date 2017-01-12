Transcript for Cyber Monday consumers warning about thieves at the front door

Next tonight here, the consumer warning about thieves at the front door. Many cybermonday purchases being delivered and what police are doing tonight. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, the season of giving and taking is here. After a record breaking cyber Monday, those deliveries are starting to pour in. That means it's prime time for package thefts. Porch pirates, the real grinches. They follow delivery drivers, then snatch boxes. This woman, now serving up to a 10-year sentence. In Chicago, residents in one neighborhood catching an alleged thief in the act. Is that your package? Can I see it? Excuse me. That's not your package. You just took that off of their porch. We gave chase to him and he actually handed over the package and I think we were sort of stunned we just let him walk off. Reporter: Police discourage taking the law into your own hands, but near Denver -- This is operation Trojan horse. Reporter: -- Sheriff's deputies and federal agents are leaving "Bait" packages on porches. Hiding tracking devices inside. But with more than a billion packages expected to be shipped this holiday season, police have their hands full. Some departments across the country are even telling shoppers to ship packages to police stations to help avoid thefts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.