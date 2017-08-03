Dangerous high winds are causing damage across a large part of the US

More
These winds are fueling wildfires and knocking out power lines.
3:17 | 03/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dangerous high winds are causing damage across a large part of the US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46006488,"title":"Dangerous high winds are causing damage across a large part of the US","duration":"3:17","description":"These winds are fueling wildfires and knocking out power lines.","url":"/WNT/video/dangerous-high-winds-causing-damage-large-part-us-46006488","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.