A dangerous standoff after a Delaware state trooper is shot in the line of duty

More
The shooting took place in a parking lot, and the suspect then holed up inside a nearby home.
1:21 | 04/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A dangerous standoff after a Delaware state trooper is shot in the line of duty

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47044414,"title":"A dangerous standoff after a Delaware state trooper is shot in the line of duty","duration":"1:21","description":"The shooting took place in a parking lot, and the suspect then holed up inside a nearby home.","url":"/WNT/video/dangerous-standoff-delaware-state-trooper-shot-line-duty-47044414","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.