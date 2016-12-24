Transcript for Dangerous Weather Conditions Threaten Holiday Travelers

the winter wallop, more than 70 million people in the path of this storm. Blizzard conditions expected in the northern plains threatening to shut down highways, and dangerous winter weather and wind alerts stretching from Michigan all the way to California. The plane carrying the Minnesota vikings to their game with the packers sliding off an icy Wisconsin runway. The team posting video of players being evacuated. All this frightful weather playing havoc with holiday travel plans. In southern California drivers attempting to get around a closed highway, instead getting stuck in the mud. ABC's Eva pilgrim is leading us off tonight with the messy getaway. Reporter: The final rush home for the holidays and tonight drivers are battling snow, ice and even the threat of a blizzard. Winter alerts from Michigan all the way to California. A lot of weather. A lot of accidents. Reporter: North of los Angeles, blinding snow and icy roads slamming the grapevine mountain pass, eventually closing the interstate for several hours today. That's the northbound/southbound lanes of the I-5 here on the grapevine shutdown. Frustrated drivers detouring down a muddy road, finding more problems. Car after car stuck, spinning out. One man tried to dig out his tires, but no luck. It's been a rough drive. Reporter: In Arizona 40 mile-per-hour wind gusts kicking up blinding dust along I-10. As for the 2.4 million flying, also having to pack patience. It's been four hours, yeah, and they just cancelled it after three hours waiting. Reporter: L.A.X. Still unwinding from days of delays triggered by rain, heavy crowds and runway construction. About like an hour so I'll miss my connecting flight. Show y'all what's going on here. Reporter: Even the Minnesota vikings football team getting hit with travel trouble. Their charter delta flight sliding off the taxiway in Wisconsin, a tire sinking into the grass. The plane, stuck. It's going to be a white Christmas for nearly 40% of the country. Forecasters warning that many roads could be shut down Christmas day into Monday because of snow and blowing winds in those areas. Rebecca? Eva, thank you. ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano is here with the forecast. What are you watching? As tuf as it is, it's good news for California. They've had a bad drought. The wettest December in six years for Los Angeles. Watch this wind up as the rain turns to snow in Salt Lake City. Blizzard for the dakotas and we're concerned about icing conditions, Minneapolis, north and west of there could see power outages and a foot of snow from bismarck to the food hills. For some it will be a white

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.