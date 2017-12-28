Transcript for Dangerously cold weather is enveloping more than half of the US

And W begin with that dangerous chill taking hold of half the country tonight. More than 200 million Americans feeling the bite. It comes after that record snowfall, parts of Pennsylvania and New York still digging out from under five feet. And take a look at this. It's hard to make out with all that snow and ice, but this newly released noaa satellite image is showing the great Lakes and those thick clouds from Minnesota to new England. And now, the arctic invasion across most of the lower 48 states. This found Dane, you see it right there, behind the New York public library. Mostly turned to ice. And take a look. The forecast for new year's eve, the coldest in more than 50 years. When the ball drops in times square, the wind chill could be minus 4. And for millions feeling the cold, there is much more snow in the forecast, as well. ABC's Alex Perez starts us off from Erie, Pennsylvania. Reporter: Tonight, 200 million Americans bundled from head to toe, that dangerous cold snap gripping more than half the country. From the northeast, where temperatures are 1to 30 degrees below Normal, freezing fountains in Philadelphia and New York. To Chicago. At midway airport, it was coo cold to fly. More than 80 nights canceled. Nobody offered any answers, no solutions, anything like that. Reporter: Officials warning, the cold could be deadly, especially for the very young and very old. Extreme weather is more than an inconvenience, it remains a serious and potentially life-threatening event. Reporter: Shelters overflowing with people trying to escape the frigid temperatures. The arctic temps shattering record after record. 17 below zero in Flint, Michigan. 32 below in in watertown, New York. And in cotton, Minnesota, an unbearable 41 below zero. It feels like your skin is on fire. Reporter: Tonight it is colder in cotton than in parts of siberia. Meanwhile, along the great Lakes, plow drivers trying to clear a path through five feet of snow. Dave Spiegel had to hire a plow to unbury his car. He says it's the first time he's been able to leave his house in three days. How massive was it? It was bad. You couldn't see nothing. It was a blizzard. Blizzard conditions. Reporter: Heavy snow packed on rooftops, icicles nearly everywhere you look. Backbreaking work for chuck chernicky, the day spent pushing his snowblower, clearing his home, the sixth time this week. Getting snowfalls like this are not that uncommon, but its just the quantity that we got this time was just completely unexpected. And Alex joins us live now from Erie. Alex, they've been hit with this massive snowmaker, and more snow is on the way. With all those people digging out, you found the one spot where they're putting all that snow? Reporter: Yep, right here, Tom. Crews have been working hard to clear the snow. All day, truck after truck. We've seen them come in here, dumping their loads. Some of these piles are 12 feet high. And now another winter storm watch. Some spots could see an additional foot of snow on top of all this. Tom? Alex Perez reporting from the tundra tonight. All right, Alex, thank you.

