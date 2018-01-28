-
Now Playing: 1 dead, several wounded in shooting at high school; suspect in custody
-
Now Playing: High school shooting survivor describes terror at the scene
-
Now Playing: 4 dead after shooting in Western Pennsylvania
-
Now Playing: The IRS warns Americans about the high risk of scammers stealing refunds
-
Now Playing: 22-year-old EMT Joseph Bitetto wears the same uniform of the man who saved his life
-
Now Playing: Parenting in the age of social media
-
Now Playing: Nicole Eggert claims Scott Baio molested her as a child
-
Now Playing: Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan State
-
Now Playing: Sisters battle heroin addiction in jail
-
Now Playing: RNC finance chair resigns after sexual misconduct allegations
-
Now Playing: Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan State
-
Now Playing: 37 children have died in nationwide flu epidemic
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old diagnosed with cancer receives letters of encouragement from people on Facebook
-
Now Playing: Gymnastics doctor scandal sparks protests at Michigan State University and new resignations
-
Now Playing: Manslaughter conviction in former NFL player's death
-
Now Playing: The repercussions from Nassar sexual abuse case: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Larry Nassar defends himself in court: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Missed opportunities to sound the alarm on Nassar: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Former gymnast who decided to step forward about Nassar: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Top athletes recall Nassar molesting them during treatment: Part 2