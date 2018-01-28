Transcript for 4 dead after shooting in Western Pennsylvania

And we move on to the deadly ambush in Pennsylvania. State police say four people were killed at a car wash in a small town outside of Pittsburgh. A fifth victim still in the hospital. Police revealing the gunman was heavily armed with an assault weapon, was waiting to attack. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: State police are investigating the death of four people after an ambush style shooting early Sunday morning in western Pennsylvania. Outside a self-serve car wash, police made the gruesome discovery. Finding four people dead, all in their 20s. While shots were being fired, an adult passenger took cover in the truck. Reporter: That woman hiding in the back seat of the truck managed to survive and only has minor injuries. There's no explanation for any of this. As far as I know, every single person there was kind-hearted. Reporter: Police say the gunman is 28-year-old Timothy Smith. They say he parked on the side of the car wash waiting for the victims to arrive. Smith is said to have been armed with several weapons. Timothy Smith was wearing a body armor carrier without the ballistic panels inserted and had several magazines for the ar-15 and 9 millimeter handgun. Reporter: Officers continue to collect evidence from all vehicles found at the scene, trying to figure what happened. One of the victims' sisters spoke with ABC affiliate WTAE. Now, I can see he had an obsessive personality. Reporter: Police say the shooter has a gunshot wound to the head and is not expected to survive. They believe it may have been self-inflicted, but are still investigating. Tom? Stephanie, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.