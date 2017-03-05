Two deadly attacks in one week at colleges in Texas sent students running for their lives

Police say today's attack was an apparent murder-suicide at North-Lake Community College leaving the victim and suspect dead.
1:17 | 05/03/17

Transcript for Two deadly attacks in one week at colleges in Texas sent students running for their lives

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

