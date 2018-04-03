Deadly avalanche claims the lives of two snowmobilers

An avalanche in Washington state killed a police officer and another man. Experts say having a tool like a beacon, which transmits a signal when in trouble, can be life-saving.
1:41 | 03/04/18

Video Transcript
Deadly avalanche claims the lives of two snowmobilers

