Transcript for Deadly confrontation between police and an apparently unarmed man streamed live on Facebook

Next to that deadly confrontation between police and apparently unarmed man, all of it streaming live on Facebook. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Tonight posted on Facebook -- sheriff's deputies shooting a man as he streams video live from his SUV. The scene playing out in Memphis, Tennessee. You can hear Rodney Hess repeatedly ask for superior officers. I would like the higher commands. I'd like the higher commands to come out. Reporter: At least one deputy firing through the windshield. Hess airlifted to a hospital where he later died. It's one of two live posts. The first showing the 36-year-old getting in and out of his vehicle. Standing in an off-ramp as drivers dodge him. One offering assistance. You have someone coming to help you? No, I'm good. I'll be okay. Reporter: Hess then parks in the middle of the road, blocking traffic. Deputies arriving. In a statement, investigators say Hess was acting erratic and refusing officer commands. Allegedly using his vehicle to try and strike deputies. Footage not captured on Hess' feed. People who say they are the man's relatives, asking witnesses to come forward -- We just pray that justice will be served. Reporter: Investigators saying the use of force was justified. In speaking with family's spokesperson, they won't confirm whether Hess had a history of mental illness. Tom.

