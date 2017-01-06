Transcript for Deadly explosion at a corn processing plant in Wisconsin

to a deadly plant explosion in Wisconsin and the desperate search at this hour to find the missing. ABC's Linzie Janis is on the scene tonight. Reporter: Tonight, firefighters carefully sifting through a mountain of rubble of this Wisconsin corn mill, searching for two missing workers. A lot of fire, smoke, and a large explosion being heard. Reporter: Part of the plant exploding around 11:00 last night, sparking a massive fire. There are several burned individuals. We are on scene. Visibly right now, I see five walking wounded. Reporter: Crews rushing to rescue some of the 16 people inside. The fire was still active. You had fire departments that were trying to get to the people that needed their assistance. Reporter: At least one worker was killed, and 14 others injured. The explosion rocking the tiny village of cambria, 45 miles north of Madison, taking down power lines, leaving hundreds in the dark. What did it sound like? A thunderstorm, but maybe ten-times as bad. Like a huge bolt of lightning really close to us. Reporter: David, as six years this mill was cited for multiple safety violations. They said those were fix. Investigators trying to figure out what caused this blast. David. Linzie, thank you. Next here this evening,

