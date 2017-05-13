Transcript for Deadly house fire outside Houston

Next to the heroic effort to save a family from their burning home. Three police officers the first to arrive trying to make it up the stairs but turned back by the flames. Three children lost their lives in the fire but family members and firefighters got several others out. ABC's Kenneth Moton on the fire outside of Houston. Reporter: Tonight, a terrifying look as police officers rush inside this monster house fire frantically searching for three children. Engine 64 currently en route Johnson road for structure fire. Multiple callers to report the possible victims trapped. Reporter: Firefighters still racing to the scene just outside of Houston Friday morning. A body camera attached to this officer. He and two others run into the burning house. Staring down a wall of flames, the first responders scramble to find something to cover their faces. Anybody inside? Reporter: They tried to move in, but quickly realized there was nothing they could do. There ain't no way. Reporter: The officers rush out desperate for air. Watch out, roof's collapsing, up right there. Reporter: Frustrated, they refuse to give up, grabbing a ladder to get to a second floor window. Break it out. Reporter: Fire investigators say in the home, four adults and four kids. Siblings ages 13 to five. A 10 year old boy the only child to survive. The survivors including the mother of the three children killed are recovering. Those officers were also treated. The cause of the house fire still under investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.