Bodies of 5 Children Recovered at Baltimore House Fire The bodies of five children were recovered, and one child is missing after a fire tore through a family's home in Baltimore early this morning, officials said.

Recharging hoverboard blamed in deadly house fire in Pennsylvania A 3-year-old girl was killed when her house caught fire, sparking a new debate on the dangers of hoverboards.

Fire hero's life mission Ralph Heard Jr. credits the Hartford Junior Fire Marshal Program for helping him save his family from a house fire at only 9 years old.

Deputy: 4 children dead, 3 people injured in Oregon fire Four children died in a house fire Wednesday in an Oregon timber town and their mother, her husband and a 13-year-old sibling were critically injured, a sheriff's official said.