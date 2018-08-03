Transcript for Deadly nor'easter drops more than 2 feet of snow in parts of Northeast

another possible storm brewing tonight. We have the models and what they are showing at this hour. This as nearly a million Americans go into the night without heat or power yet again. A plunge into the dark. Bridgewater, New Jersey, and a car driving over a live wire in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. Catching fire T driver did not survive. As I mentioned, could there be a third nor'easter taking shape? ABC's Eva pilgrim from Wooster, Massachusetts tonight. Reporter: Tonight that deadly nor'easter with one last blast in new England, more than two feet of heavy wet snow in some places. It's like, as someone once said to me, shoveling cement. Reporter: This frightening scene in southborough, Massachusetts. A tangled mess of downed trees and power lines across the region. Transformers blowing in new Hampshire, one after another, before dawn. Officials there forced to close a stretch of I-95 after a power pole snapped. Power lines literally draped across both north and southbound lanes. This has brought traffic to a standstill. Reporter: In westchester county, New York our linsey Davis with a bird's eye view of damage there. Reporter: What a mess out here. This damage is actually left over from last Friday's nor'easter. Take a look at just how extensive the damage is. Here's the problem, you have these massive trees that have fallen and then toppled the power lines along with it. People on this block are now in their seventh day without power. Reporter: In Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, authorities say a man in this car was killed after he drove around a barricade and onto live wires, the car bursting into flames. One of at least two storm-related deaths. Overnight -- Still stranded out here. Reporter: Hundreds stuck on route 280 in New Jersey -- police responding to over 500 crashes in the state. In Philadelphia -- One, two, three! Reporter: The northeastern university women's basketball team, pushing their own bus. Back on course after they got stuck. David, crews across Massachusetts are rushing to get over 300,000 people without power back on. This as we are now watching the next possible storm. David? We are inveed. Eva, thank you. Let's get to rob Marciano live on the westside highway here in New York. What are the models showing tonight? Reporter: Well, we have two different obstacles we'll go through, and let's get rid of the current nor'easter dumping snow across northern new England. The impressive snow totals, four states showing between 2 and 3 feet of snow. Hopefully the next round won't show. The next storm up brings heavier rain and thunderstorms to the south on Saturday. Mostly rain for the mid atlantic on Sunday, and then we're not sure. If things fade, it's a full on nor east, you be another model shows it going out to sea. We'll have more confidence over the weekend, but we're hoping for option number two, David. Right along with you.

