Transcript for Deadly pool party shooting leaves 1 dead

The moment a man sitting at a chair at a pool party. Calmly pulls out a gun and starts firing take a look the shooter this man sitting right there. Suddenly unleashing a volley of gunfire shooting seven people killing one of them taking the time at one point two re load. Authorities say as he was doing it he was on the phone with his girlfriend making her listen to what he was doing. ABC senior national correspondent back up on the scene and Lavoy. Tonight that first glimpse of the men who terrorize this upscale San Diego apartment complex. You can see the shooter peaked Seles fetal ball that lounge chair then casually pointing his gun. Seconds later in shot. Just after 6 PM Sunday police say it still has had empty at least one full clip at the party goers around this pool. We leave early so people jumping out from the census. And running away like panes of. In the panic cheers tossed into the water bloody everywhere. Yeah. 6:13 PM police arrive on the scene and police chopper spotted the suspect. Educate and locked up. In the pool area why well forty. Seconds later officers clothes seen. Police say Seles fires at officers returned climb. Seles was pronounced dead at the seed and around him carnage. And terror college duty Kayla wall and got trapped in this jacuzzi. Is that you can either stay in diet where you can. And they said can we at least help our friend and he said. No I said you can either stay in dire you can meet one woman was killed and six others were shot all of them people of color. But tonight police say it was not waste the 49 year old mechanics breakup with his girlfriend. That triggered that Rampage. So let's stay on the phone talking to his ex girlfriend as he continued to fire his weapon. It is apparent that Seles won his ex girlfriend to listen and as he carried out his Rampage. And Matt Gutman joins us now from the scene in mad at first there was talk that this was a hate crime but. Police do not believe that that was the motive. That's right David right now police are calling this a quote spontaneous act of violence they say there is no indication that race played. Any role here they say those victims. Just happen to be in the wrong place. The wrong time.

