Transcript for Deadly prison escape in Louisiana

Next tonight here the deadly prison escape in Louisiana. The inmate allegedly kidnapping and killing the warden's own stepdaughter, during his getaway. She was just 19. ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Tonight, a Louisiana family in shock. 19-year-old Amanda carney stabbed to death. Authorities say an inmate abducting the stepdaughter of a warden on the prison grounds. Where the entire family lived. The kidnapping setting off a tense gunfight, a heavily armed S.W.A.T. Team responding to the emergency. Fatally shooting the escaped prisoner. The inmate, 39-year-old deltra Henderson, a prisoner with special privileges assigned to work outside the warden's home which was located on the prison property. When authorities believe he kidnapped carney and allegedly stole her car. Tonight, investigators trying to determine whether the inmate was properly supervised when he allegedly snapped. Carney had just graduated from high school, and was planning on going to college for nursing. A candlelight vigil is planned in her honor. David. All right, kayna, thank you.

