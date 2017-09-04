Deadly shooting at an upscale gym in south Florida

Police say a personal trainer who was recently fired came back to the gym with a gun and killed two of his coworkers and himself.
1:36 | 04/09/17

of unusual violence in an unexpected place. Police say a personal trainer went on a shooting spree, attacking coworkers in an upscale gym in south Florida. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, new details on what led to a deadly workplace shooting spree at a luxury health club in south Florida. Police say a recently fired employee gunned down two of his former bosses before turning the weapon on himself. I noticed he wasn't clean-shaven, he wasn't looking his best. Reporter: Authorities say 33-year-old abeku Wilson, a former trainer at this equinox gym, walked into the health club around 1:00 yesterday afternoon and shot general manager Janine Ackerman and fitness manager Mario Ortiz. The gunfire sent people running for cover. Shutting down this upscale mall where the gym is located. All of a sudden the alarm started sounding. Get inside, get inside, we ran inside and they locked the door. Reporter: Investigators say Wilson was fired earlier in the day for workplace violence and escorted out of the gym. Police say he then went home and got a gun before returning. Obviously, everybody is connecting the dots, it was his firing that caused him to do what he did. Reporter: Equinox's chairman releasing a statement on Facebook, saying, "There is nothing I can say to lessen the searing pain we all feel at this terrible moment." Homicide is currently the fourth leading cause of death in the workplace in the U.S. 2 million reported being the victims of workplace violence each year. Eva, thank you. When we come back, that dramatic takedown. Why police arrested this woman.

