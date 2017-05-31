Transcript for A deadly shootout at a car dealership in Texas

Next tonight here, the deadly shootout in Texas, two bounty hunters tracking a fugitive, waiting for him at a car dealership. They find him but he's armed and suddenly a barrage of gunfire. Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: Tonight, a shootout in the showroom. I need somebody quick. Reporter: It happened as two bounty hunters arrived at this Greenville Nissan dealer to capture a fugitive wanted on a drug charge, Ramon Hutchinson. You can see the bounty hunters, guns drawn, corner Hutchinson in an office. Other customers in close by. Then there is a struggle. The fugitive pulls a gun -- and then a total of 20 shots in six seconds. I'm hiding in a bathroom. Please hurry. Reporter: In the chaos, all three men are killed. Hutchinson and the bounty hunters, 33-year old Gabrial Bernal, and 54-year-old Fidel Garcia. Our dealership was the scene of a tragic and unfortunate confrontation. We are relieved to report that all of our employees and our customers are safe and unhurt. Reporter: Tonight, the investigation is under way and the dealership remains closed. Clayton Sandell ABC news Denver.

