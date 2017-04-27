-
Now Playing: 10 infants test positive for antibiotic resistant superbug
-
Now Playing: 18-Year-Old California 'Superbug' Victim's ICU Ordeal
-
Now Playing: The Battle Against the Deadly 'Superbug'
-
Now Playing: Superbug E. Coli Found for Just Second Time in US
-
Now Playing: New deadly superbug threat in the US
-
Now Playing: United Airlines reaches settlement with passenger who was dragged off plane
-
Now Playing: Shooter of Delaware state trooper killed while emerging from overnight standoff
-
Now Playing: IRS phone scammers have made millions of dollars making threatening calls to taxpayers
-
Now Playing: Teacher gives children an opportunity to be seen and accepted
-
Now Playing: Trump says 'the growth is gonna pay for' new tax cut plan
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Amy Robach and her daughters announce the news on Take Your Kid to Work Day
-
Now Playing: Cross-country pen pals of over 40 years meet each other for 1st time
-
Now Playing: Police kill suspect in fatal shooting of state trooper after hourslong standoff
-
Now Playing: Kids compete in the ultimate PB&J challenge, learn how to make healthier options
-
Now Playing: Man charged with murder in Fresno shooting rampage
-
Now Playing: Dashcam video captures falling tree as it injures driver
-
Now Playing: Chef Josh Capon shares kid-friendly recipes on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Inside a Mars candy factory on Take Your Kid to Work Day
-
Now Playing: Children discuss whether homework should be banned, live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Murder suspect barricades himself, shoots at officers