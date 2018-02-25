Transcript for Deadly tornado outbreak as powerful storms strike millions

I'm Tom llamas. We begin with a deadly tornado outbreak. Caught on camera in Kentucky, one of at least nine confirmed twisters touching down overnight. Rooftops ripped from homes. Trees uprooted. Tonight, the rainfall triggering flood warnings. Marcus Moore gets us started from the storm zone in Tennessee. Reporter: A tornado outbreak in America's heartland. Nine twisters touching down, some of them in the dead night. The metal from the barn took off, and the windows busted out. Reporter: Watch how quickly a twister can spin into a destructive force. Severe weather now being blamed for at least four deaths. Daylight revealing a 750-mile stretch of damage from Kentucky to Dallas. This, in Clarksville, Tennessee. Cars destroyed, roofs torn off, debris scattered throughout entire neighborhoods. The ef-2 tornado packing winds up to 120 miles per hour, leaving a gaping hole in Steven Coleman's house. The roof from this house? Yes. Came across and knocked down those walls. Reporter: His wife, home alone when the twister barreled through. The house started shaking and she said it was like two to three freight trains coming through. Reporter: Parts of Arkansas getting over 12 inches of rain overnight, with winds up to 70 miles per hour. This is some of the damage these violent winds left here in Kaizer. Look at this, this is actually part of a roof that peeled away en the storm blew through, now debris is strewn about. Tammy Mccarn had only minutes to take shelter. We heard a really loud noise and it almost sounded like the roof was coming off of our house. Reporter: The cooper family hid in their bathtub. Not enough time to be scared, just time enough to run to the bathroom. Reporter: The same storm system flooding parts of Indiana and swallowing cars in Missouri and prompting more than 100 water rescues in Kentucky overnight. Some rescue operations still under way tonight. Marcus, joining us live from Tennessee. Destruction everywhere you look. But amazingly, everyone survived in that neighborhood? Reporter: That's right. It may be hard for some to believe, when you see the destruction. What else is remarkable is the army of volunteers we've seen helping clear the debris in the neighborhood. And this is a neighborhood made of mostly veterans or service members stationed at ft.

