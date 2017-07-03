Transcript for Deadly wildfires strike the Heartland

Fierce winds from the same storm front fuel a deadly string of wildfires in four states tonight. Burning in the Texas pan handle, and firefighters losing the battle to save homes in Colorado. And some family members losing their lives while trying to save their property. ABC's Clayton Sandell from Colorado tonight. Reporter: Across the plains tonight, hundreds are battling winds. Wildfires are tearing through hundreds of square miles in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Texas. In Clark county Kansas, at least 30 homes and structures burned the fires even forcing major interstate 70 to shut down. The fires have killed at least six people in total and countless numbers of livestock. You can't see your hand in front of your face. Reporter: A 30,000 acre blaze destroyed five homes. We just grabbed everything we could. Reporter: This is one of the homes lost here in Colorado, but you can see the danger is not over. We're getting 60 mile-an-hour wind gusts making this a tough fire fight.

