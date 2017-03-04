Transcript for Death toll in Colombia climbs to over 260 people

We are also on the scene of a disaster in South America. You're about to see the grim images of the mud slides. This is the list of the dead and the missing. Tom llamas has arrived on the scene in Colombia and this is what he found. Reporter: I had above the disaster zone, this is where the dead are. This is where the dead come. The cemeteriry. They are trying to of the people here. These catastrophic images still fresh in the minds of those who survived. A wall of water, mud, and debris crashed into the town in the middle of the night. So powerful it pushed cars on top of trees. More than 60 children dying when the avalanche of death came rolling in. We met Octavio cardon inside the town's hospital. Every inch of his body scratched, bruised or broken. But his story is even more painful. He tells me how he lost his grip on his 9 year old daughter when the wall of water hit. She's and his wife, among the hundreds missing. His 6 year old son dying in the disaster. David, that father we met in the hospital who likely lost his entire family is begging the city set up a warning system so this never happens again. David? Just a devastating scene. Thanks to you as well. There is still more ahead on

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.