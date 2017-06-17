Transcript for Death toll rises to 58 in London apartment fire

To London on the tragic apartment fire is on the rise. 58 people presumed dead but there is mounting anger over ignored warnings about how dangerous that building was. Molly hunter is on the scene. With the death toll climbing protesters desperately trying to force their way in. The angry crowd storming this government building. We want justice! People are missing. People are dead. No one is telling us the truth. Reporter: Residents of the tower had warned of the dangers of the catastrophic fire. The building had no sprink her system. Throughout only one staircase, own though the building went through a $13 million refurbishment last year. Investigators back in the building trying to recover the bodies now 58 presumed dead. But police say that number could rise. Reporter: Much of the anger directed at prime minister Theresa may under attack for not reaching out to the community sooner. When she finally met with victims Friday a mob gathered outside. She fled out a side door and cameras caught her into her land rover. This is ridiculous. If you care, show you care. Reporter: The big question is how many other buildings are vulnerable to this kind of massive fire. Residents want to know they're safe. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.