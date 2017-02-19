Transcript for Death toll rises as fierce storm hits the West

And we begin with that deadly whether the death tall from that fierce storm rising with the rain drenched northern California bracing for a new round of heavy rain. As a massive cleanup effort continues including the removal of that Samper to deal fire engine from a sinkhole. That moment we should use your last night take a look the fire truck falling. ABC's more C Gonzales is in LA for us start us off tonight. Tonight parts of California bracing for a second round of dangerous race after storms turned deadly. Killing at least five in the southern part of the state including one Mitt overcome by floodwaters inside his car. Crews repairing interstate fifteen after eight crumbled taking this fire truck which they. Minutes after the crew escaped so many capping off the weekend clearing away trees brought down by high winds and finally moving vehicles that were trapped in mud where the dig out the cars and then. Literally pull him now northern California bracing for interact in Maxwell voluntary evacuation orders underway. That community already under water. This elementary school flooded with two ritual downpours expected overnight I have a suitcase packed some Bailey's your Fresno preparing to leave concerned a letting your bike could break. Tonight a close eye on the compromised or build damn. The water levels receding giving a better view of the damage but officials say even with more rain in the forecast they believe the dam will hold. And down in LA tonight extreme roof repairs still under way after two vehicles were swallowed by this massive sinkhole. One woman climbing out of her SUVs pulled from that wreckage. And there is clearly still a lot of work left to do here at that sinkhole and the Southern California look at the worst of this next storm there is more rain in the forecast these repair crews. We'll have to work through. Tom. Marcy consultant part of a massive sinkhole Marcy thank you who would turn out to rob Marciano our senior meteorologist join us now from it unseasonably warm New York City. Rob no complaints here but a much different story out of the West Coast. Indeed sought no heavy coat required here but rain jacket is the garment of choice out west another storm about to hit. I San Francisco take a local time it outlook for the rains to increase overnight tonight. And tomorrow pretty much all day long and be ready pretty heavily in the winds are gonna increases while high wind warning now posted. For separatist especially in the afternoon to could be some wind damage Bob to the right to be the big story over five inches in spots especially in those hillside communities so. Roads levees dams are all going to be pushed. Possibly to their limits meanwhile the storm that was in California yesterday now on view into Texas severe weather threat tonight. Thunderstorms Tutsi rolling into Dallas and all this heat look at this fifty to 2.5 degrees above average we saw records fall again today we'll see more fall again tomorrow. This feels more like late April early Maine it looks like comets bill passed right on through the end of this week. Good news for us your New York will stay on top of that storm out west rob thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.