Delaware Prison on Lockdown

More
The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center was placed on lockdown after prisoners took five people hostage.
1:11 | 02/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Delaware Prison on Lockdown

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45207052,"title":"Delaware Prison on Lockdown","duration":"1:11","description":"The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center was placed on lockdown after prisoners took five people hostage.","url":"/WNT/video/delaware-prison-lockdown-45207052","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.