Transcript for Delta Airlines plane makes emergency landing minutes after takeoff

landing at JFK in New York. Losing an engine because of a bird strike moments after takeoff. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: What began as a routine takeoff for a JFK to Denver bound plane -- You're clear for departure. Have a nice day. Reporter: -- Within minutes turning to panic after a bird strike on delta flight 2836 Saturday. We just took a bird in our number one engine. Declare an emergency. Reporter: One engine shutting down. The jet, only 500 feet in the air when the bird made impact. Have fire and rescue look at the engines. We're getting pretty good vibration here. Reporter: The pilots forced to return quickly. The problem with more birds being close to the ground is that you could ingest them into the engines and damage the engines at very vulnerable times in the flight. Reporter: According to the FAA, in 2015, when data was last reported, there were nearly 14,000 cases of birds striking airplanes with hundreds of reports of damage. Besides the potential life-threatening consequences, bird strikes are costly. At least $229 million in damage each year. Fortunately, in this case, no one was hurt. Tom?

