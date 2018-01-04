Delta Airlines plane makes emergency landing minutes after takeoff

More
The flight had left JFK Airport in New York and was on its way to Denver when a bird struck the engine, causing it to shut down.
1:15 | 04/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Delta Airlines plane makes emergency landing minutes after takeoff
landing at JFK in New York. Losing an engine because of a bird strike moments after takeoff. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: What began as a routine takeoff for a JFK to Denver bound plane -- You're clear for departure. Have a nice day. Reporter: -- Within minutes turning to panic after a bird strike on delta flight 2836 Saturday. We just took a bird in our number one engine. Declare an emergency. Reporter: One engine shutting down. The jet, only 500 feet in the air when the bird made impact. Have fire and rescue look at the engines. We're getting pretty good vibration here. Reporter: The pilots forced to return quickly. The problem with more birds being close to the ground is that you could ingest them into the engines and damage the engines at very vulnerable times in the flight. Reporter: According to the FAA, in 2015, when data was last reported, there were nearly 14,000 cases of birds striking airplanes with hundreds of reports of damage. Besides the potential life-threatening consequences, bird strikes are costly. At least $229 million in damage each year. Fortunately, in this case, no one was hurt. Tom? Adrienne, thank you. Next, the so-called teacher

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54166320,"title":"Delta Airlines plane makes emergency landing minutes after takeoff","duration":"1:15","description":"The flight had left JFK Airport in New York and was on its way to Denver when a bird struck the engine, causing it to shut down. ","url":"/WNT/video/delta-airlines-plane-makes-emergency-landing-minutes-takeoff-54166320","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.